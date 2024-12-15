Rush throws for career-high 3 TDs, Cowboys force 4 turnovers to beat Panthers 30-14

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Rush threw for 214 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes, Dallas forced four Bryce Young turnovers and sacked the second-year quarterback six times as the Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-14 on Sunday for their third win in the past four games.

CeeDee Lamb had nine catches for 116 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception and Rico Dowdle ran for a career high 149 yards on 25 carries to become the first undrafted running back to surpass 100 yards rushing in three straight games since Houston’s Arian Foster.

Young, who had shown improvement in recent weeks, finished 19 of 28 for 219 yards with a career-long 83-yard touchdown toss to rookie Jalen Coker and also ran for a score. But the second-year quarterback fumbled twice and threw two interceptions to fall to 4-21 as an NFL starter.

The Panthers came in as the favorite for the first time in nearly two full years, but it was all Cowboys (6-8) for most of the game.

Lamb had eight receptions for 104 yards in the first half as Dallas took a 10-0 lead. The Cowboys appeared ready to add to it late in the second quarter, but Rush mishandled a snap and fumbled at the Carolina 17. On the next play from scrimmage, Young found Coker along the right sideline for an 83-yard touchdown pass, the longest of his career to pull the Panthers (3-11) within three with 31 seconds left.

But that was as close as the Panthers would get.

Dallas’ Osa Odighizuwa stripped Young of the football on Carolina’s first possession of the third quarter and the Cowboys cashed in on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rush to Jalen Tolbert, who got free across the back of the end zone for a 17-7 lead.

Rush later added a 17-yard TD pass to Jalen Brooks.

The old college try

Kicker Brandon Aubrey is known for his big leg and coach Mike McCarthy gave him a chance to prove it on the final play of the first half when the Cowboys attempted a 70-yard field goal. But Aubrey’s kick came up well short, barely reaching the end zone and was returned by the Panthers. The longest successful field-goal attempt in NFL history is 66 yards by Baltimore’s Justin Tucker and the longest attempt is 76 yards by Sebastian Janikowski.

Injuries

Cowboys: OT Chuma Edoga injured his ankle in the second quarter and guard T.J. Bass left in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury.

Panthers: WR Xavier Legette left the game in the third quarter with a groin injury.

Up next

Cowboys: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.

Panthers: Host Arizona next Sunday in their final home game of the season.

___

