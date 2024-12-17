ABC-7 XTRA: Former state representatives react to battle for Texas house speaker

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For the first time in four years, Dale Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont, will not oversee lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives.

Phelan announced on Dec. 6 he would not continue to pursue a third term overseeing House lawmakers.

Now, Republicans are divided on who to choose for his replacement.

"You definitely see a real liability for Republicans to support a speaker who might want to put Democrats into any kind of key position," Brandon Rottinghaus, a Political Science professor at the University of Houston, said.

"It's effectively the death of coalition government, and as a result, you're likely to see a lot of bitter feelings, but also a lot less quality legislation come out."

El Pasoan Joe Pickett served as a state representative for more than 20 years. As a Democrat, he worked with Republicans when others wouldn't.

"There are people from both sides of the aisle that have expertise," Pickett said. "I hate to see it become a team sport."

Before his term as El Paso Mayor, Dee Margo was a state representative for two years.

Margo said he was "the only Republican from the border" at the time, and agreed that service to his constituents was more important than party affiliation.

"My first priority was El Paso, and my second priority was the rest of the state of Texas," he said.

Pickett added that he hopes the two parties can unite rather than further separate, but that voters should focus their attention in a different area.

"If they really want to make a difference in their lives, whether it's, regulations or taxes or education, it's local," he said.

Two prominent state legislators have emerged as candidates to take Phelan's place.

Dustin Burrows claims to have support from both Republicans and Democrats, while David Cook was endorsed by the House Republican Caucus, as well as Donald Trump Jr.

The choice to work across the aisle, or not, will be decided in January when the 89th Legislature begins.