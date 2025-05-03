Skip to Content
Nurses aid hurricane victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  As Nurses Week approaches, two El Paso nurses are being recognized for their compassion during times of crisis.

Alejandro Nuñez, an ICU nurse at Del Sol Medical Center, spent two weeks in North Carolina last year helping patients affected by Hurricane Helene.

He worked in the cardiac ICU and helped distribute emergency supplies at Mission Hospital.

Sharleen Betancourt, the assistant chief nursing officer at Las Palmas Medical Center, traveled to Florida to assist medical teams and patients impacted by Hurricane Milton at Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Both nurses volunteered their time through HCA Healthcare, showing the same commitment to care outside of El Paso as they do within the community.

Iris Garcia Barron

