Alexis Marmolejos scores 20 to lead Lamar over Southern Miss 69-65

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Marmolejos scored 20 points to help Lamar defeat Southern Miss 69-65 on Tuesday night.

Marmolejos shot 6 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Cardinals (6-5). Cody Pennebaker went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Andrew Holifield went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks.

The Golden Eagles (4-7) were led by Neftali Alvarez, who posted 21 points, seven assists and three steals. Southern Miss also got 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks from Denijay Harris. Deantoni Gordon finished with 14 points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.