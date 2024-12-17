Filipina who won a last-minute reprieve from the Indonesian firing squad in 2015 is to return home

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities are to return a Filipina woman to the Philippines, who was on death row in Indonesia and was nearly executed by firing squad in 2015, under an arrangement between the two countries. Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso — who spent almost 15 years in an Indonesian prison for drug trafficking — won a last-minute reprieve that will lead to her testimony exposing how a criminal syndicate duped her into being an unwitting accomplice and drug courier. Veloso was moved late Sunday to a female prison in Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta, from where she will be flown back to the Philippines just after midnight on Tuesday. Her repatriation was made possible by a “practical arrangement” for the transfer of prisoners signed between the two countries on Dec. 6.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.