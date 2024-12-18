Clark scores 19 as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beats Southwestern Adventist 117-63

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 19 points in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s 117-63 victory over Southwestern Adventist on Wednesday.

Clark also contributed seven rebounds for the Islanders (7-5). Jordan Roberts scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Stephen Faramade shot 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 16 points.

The Knights were led by Orlando Gooden, who posted 20 points. Southwestern Adventist also got 16 points, two steals and two blocks from Byron Fields. Domonique Wilkins also had 13 points and two blocks.

