Lorient scores 16 off the bench, North Texas takes down Mississippi Valley State 83-42

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Brenen Lorient’s 16 points off of the bench led North Texas to an 83-42 victory against Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday night.

Lorient shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (7-3). Atin Wright went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Johnathan Massie shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Arthur Tate led the Delta Devils (2-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Antonio Sisk added nine points, four assists and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. Alvin Stredic Jr. also had eight points and two steals.

Up next for North Texas is a Friday matchup with Appalachian State at home, and Mississippi Valley State visits Tulsa on Saturday.

