Miller scores 21 as UT Rio Grande Valley defeats Southern Utah 78-73

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Trey Miller scored 21 points as UT Rio Grande Valley beat Southern Utah 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Miller also had seven assists and three steals for the Vaqueros (7-4). K.T. Raimey scored 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Dekedran Thorn had 13 points and shot 6 for 13, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Jamir Simpson led the way for the Thunderbirds (8-5) with 20 points and six rebounds. Jamari Sibley added 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Utah. Dominique Ford also had 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.