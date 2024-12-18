Skip to Content
Williams’ 19 lead East Texas A&M over Abilene Christian 68-67

Published 1:31 PM

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Scooter Williams Jr. had 19 points in East Texas A&M’s 68-67 victory over Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

Williams added six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (2-10). Khaliq Abdul-Mateen added 17 points while going 3 of 8 and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line while he also had five assists and three steals. The Lions snapped a seven-game slide.

Quion Williams led the Wildcats (7-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and seven assists. Leonardo Bettiol added 16 points and seven rebounds for Abilene Christian. Hunter Jack Madden had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

