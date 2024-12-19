Skip to Content
News

Bailey’s 33 lead Incarnate Word over D-III Schreiner 101-57

KVIA
By
New
Published 6:57 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Davion Bailey’s 33 points led Incarnate Word past Division-III Schreiner 101-57 on Thursday night.

Bailey also added three steals for the Cardinals (7-5, 1-1 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds. Jordan Pyke had 12 points and finished 6 of 10 from the floor.

Beau Cervantes led the Mountaineers in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Kamden Ross added eight points for Schreiner. Charley Reado also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content