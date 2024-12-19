Bank of England set to keep UK interest rates on hold despite paltry economic growth

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s central bank is set to keep interest rates on hold as inflation has moved further above its target rate even though the British economy is flatlining at best. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep the bank’s main interest rate unchanged at 4.75% on Thursday. Figures show inflation rising to 2.6%. That’s further above the target of 2%. It is a likely disappointment for many struggling sectors in the British economy who would be helped by lower interest rates in an environment of paltry growth. The British economy has contracted for two months in a row.

