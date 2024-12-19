Skip to Content
Las Palmas Medical Center donates turkeys to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- In the spirit of the holiday season, Las Palmas Medical Center donated 200 turkeys to El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank. The food bank is a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community. 

Staff and employees and representatives worked together to load the turkeys into the food bank’s truck. Jacob Stercula, Chief operating officer at Las Palmas Medical Center said, Las palmas medical center employees were happy to donate the turkeys to the food bank. "We did something a little different with the team, this kind of started when we asked our staff when we would donate turkeys during the holiday if they wanted to donate to the food bank and that was something that the staff really wanted to donate to," said Stercula. This is the 12th consecutive year the las palmas medical center donates to the El Pasoans fighting hunger food bank. 

