UTSA earns 117-58 win against Southwestern Adventist

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Damari Monsanto’s 22 points helped UTSA defeat Southwestern Adventist 117-58 on Thursday.

Monsanto added six rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-5). Sky Wicks scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc and added eight rebounds and three steals. Amir “Primo” Spears shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Domonique Wilkins and Orlando Gooden each scored 19 points for Southwestern Adventist. Jason Garcia had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

Monsanto led his team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 61-24 at the break. UTSA extended its lead to 87-38 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run. Wicks scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

