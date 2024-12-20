Frazier’s 16 points spark UTEP to a 67-61 win over Jackson State

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III had 16 points in UTEP’s 67-61 victory over Jackson State on Friday.

Frazier shot 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Miners (8-3). Kevin Kalu scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Ahamad Bynum shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Romelle Mansel finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (0-11). Jayme Mitchell added 13 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State. Juan Reyna had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Tigers prolonged their losing streak to 11 in a row.

UTEP went into the half leading Jackson State 31-22. Frazier scored 11 points in the half. UTEP used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 22-point lead at 63-41 with 5:15 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Saturday. UTEP hosts Northern New Mexico and Jackson State goes on the road to play Cal Baptist.

