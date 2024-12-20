U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector holds annual Chihuahuita Christmas Party

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector collaborated with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation to host its 30th annual Christmas party. It happened at 417 Charles Road on December 20th at 1 p.m. They gave gifts, donated by Border Patrol Agents and Support Staff, to the kids of the Chihuahuita Neighborhood.

“Since its inception, this annual event reflects the U.S. Border Patrol’s commitment to our community, exemplifying the values of honor, integrity, and vigilance towards the El Paso area,” said Anthony Scott Good, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent, “We warmly invite our media partners and the community to join us in celebrating the joy of Christmas.” Santa Claus arrived on horseback to meet the children and hand out the gifts.