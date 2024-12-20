Skip to Content
News

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector holds annual Chihuahuita Christmas Party

By
New
Published 6:00 PM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector collaborated with the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation to host its 30th annual Christmas party. It happened at 417 Charles Road on December 20th at 1 p.m. They gave gifts, donated by Border Patrol Agents and Support Staff, to the kids of the Chihuahuita Neighborhood.

“Since its inception, this annual event reflects the U.S. Border Patrol’s commitment to our community, exemplifying the values of honor, integrity, and vigilance towards the El Paso area,” said Anthony Scott Good, El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent, “We warmly invite our media partners and the community to join us in celebrating the joy of Christmas.” Santa Claus arrived on horseback to meet the children and hand out the gifts.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gabby Hernandez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content