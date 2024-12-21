Frazier’s 15 lead UTEP over Yale 75-74 to win Don Haskins Basketball Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Otis Frazier III scored 15 points as UTEP beat Yale 75-74 on Saturday night to win the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational.

Frazier added five rebounds for the Miners (9-3). Devon Barnes scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. David Terrell Jr. shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Riley Fox led the Bulldogs (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Isaac Celiscar added 13 points and eight rebounds for Yale. Nick Townsend also had 11 points and 13 rebounds.

UTEP went into halftime leading Yale 45-33. Barnes scored nine points in the half. UTEP was outscored by 11 points in the second half but hung on for the victory. Frazier led the way with seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.