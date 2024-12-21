Irving returns to Mavericks’ lineup against Clippers, Doncic misses 2nd consecutive game

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing one game with a sore shoulder, but Luka Doncic will miss his second consecutive game because of a left heel contusion.

Dallas is 5-2 without Doncic, who is fifth in the NBA with 28.9 points per game. He had triple-doubles in three of his last four games, including his most recent appearance on Sunday – 45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists in a 143-133 win at Golden State.

Irving is averaging 23.9 points per game, which is 18th in the NBA.

The Mavericks played without both guards for the first time this season on Thursday night against the Clippers at home and lost 118-95. It was Dallas’ largest loss of the season and fewest points scored.

