Texas beats Clemson 38-24 to set up College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State

KVIA
Published 5:37 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas beats Clemson 38-24 to set up College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Arizona State.

Associated Press

