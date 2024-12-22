Andrew Akuchie scores 14 as Rice beats Prairie View A&M 64-46

HOUSTON (AP) — Andrew Akuchie scored 14 points to help Rice defeat Prairie View A&M 64-46 on Sunday.

Akuchie added nine rebounds and three steals for the Owls (9-4). Trae Broadnax scored 13 and added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Panthers (1-11) were led by Nick Anderson with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Tanahj Pettway added 12 points for Prairie View A&M. Marcel Bryant also had five points. The loss is the 11th straight for the Panthers.

Akuchie scored six points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 27-23. Rice turned a seven-point second-half advantage into a 19-point lead with a 14-2 run to make it 60-41 with 3:56 remaining in the half. Broadnax scored eight second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.