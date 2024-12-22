Bucs tight end Cade Otton out for 1st time this season with knee injury for visit to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without tight end Cade Otton and linebacker K.J. Britt for their Sunday night visit to the Dallas Cowboys.

Otton is inactive with a knee injury, while Britt will miss his third consecutive game with an ankle issue. Both were listed as doubtful.

It will be the first missed game of the season for Otton, who has a career-high 600 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Britt entered the game fourth on the team in tackles.

Safety Antoine Winfield had already been ruled out by the Bucs with a knee injury that will sideline the fifth-year pro for the second consecutive week.

Dallas linebacker Eric Kendricks is inactive with a calf injury after going through a pregame workout on the field. T.J. Bass, who started at right guard last week, is out with a thigh injury.

Rookie center Cooper Beebe is returning from a one-game absence and will return to the starting lineup. Brock Hoffman, who replaced Beebe last week, will slide back to right guard with Bass sidelined.

Star edge rusher Micah Parsons is active after showing up on the injury report late in the week with an illness.

