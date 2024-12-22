Johnathan Massie scores 14 off bench to lead North Texas over Houston Christian 62-46

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Johnathan Massie led North Texas over Houston Christian on Sunday with 14 points off of the bench in a 62-46 victory.

Massie finished 5 of 8 from the field for the Mean Green (9-3). Moulaye Sissoko scored 10 points while finishing 4 of 6 from the floor and added 10 rebounds. Atin Wright went 3 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Huskies (4-9, 1-1 Southland Conference) were led in scoring by Julian Mackey, who finished with 14 points. Elijah Brooks added seven points and two steals.

North Texas took the lead with 18:03 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 30-23 at halftime, with Massie racking up eight points. North Texas pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a seven-point lead to 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.