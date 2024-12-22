No. 6 Texas routs South Dakota State 103-57 with another defensive showing

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —

Freshman Justice Carlton had 19 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Texas routed South Dakota State 103-57 Sunday.

Carlton went 8 of 12 from the field in 25 minutes as a substitute. Taylor Jones had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Rori Harmon added 13 points, seven assists and six steals for Texas (12-1).

Another freshman, Jordan Lee, made her second start for Texas this season and scored 14 points.

Brooklyn Meyer led South Dakota State (10-3) with 13 points in just 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Emilee Fox scored 11.

Texas took command of the game with a 19-2 push during the first and second quarters. South Dakota State went scoreless for more than six minutes.

Takeaways

South Dakota State: Though they did not look the part, the Jackrabbits are having a good season. They beat Oregon and Creighton when each was ranked in The AP Top 25 and lost to No. 9 Duke by four points.

Texas: Laila Phelia missed her third straight game recovering from a detached retina she suffered before the season, coach Vic Schaefer said. Phelia, an all-Big Ten guard for Michigan last season, has appeared in eight games and could apply for a medical redshirt.

Key moment

That 19-2 Texas run in the first half included nine points by Lee, Carlton and Bryanna Preston, who are all freshmen.

Key stat

South Dakota State averages 13 turnovers a game, but Texas opponents commit 25. The Longhorns won that competition Sunday by forcing 21 turnovers, which Texas turned into 31 points.

Up next

South Dakota State is at Oral Roberts on Jan. 2, and Texas hosts Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 29.

