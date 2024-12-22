Rangers trade 1B Nathaniel Lowe to Nationals for lefty reliever Robert Garcia

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers acquired left-handed reliever Robert Garcia from the Washington Nationals in a trade Sunday for past Gold Glove and Silver Slugger first baseman Nathaniel Lowe.

Garcia had 75 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings over 72 appearances for the Nationals last season.

Texas is parting with Lowe after acquiring slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from Miami for three minor league players during the winter meetings less than two weeks ago.

Lowe hit .265 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs this year for the Rangers. He hit .302 in 2022, then was a Gold Glove winner during the team’s World Series championship season in 2023.

The 28-year-old Garcia has 97 career appearances, all over the last two seasons, and all but one of those games for the Nationals. He pitched in one game for Miami in 2023 before getting selected off waivers by Washington.

Texas acquired Garcia two days after signing free agent lefty reliever Hoby Milner to a $2.5 million, one-year contract. The sidearm thrower, who turns 34 next month, grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area watching the Rangers and still lives there.

