Texans WR Tank Dell released from hospital, headed back to Houston after severe knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Texans receiver Tank Dell has been released after an overnight stay in the hospital and was traveling back to Houston on Sunday after sustaining a severe knee injury in Saturday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach DeMeco Ryans provided the update Sunday, but didn’t have many details beyond his return to Houston.

“Right now, we still will be evaluating to see where he is,” Ryans said. “He’s still meeting with doctors to see what’s next for him. But it is a significant knee injury.”

Dell was injured on a 30-yard touchdown catch in Houston’s 27-19 loss Saturday. He was coming across the back of the end zone and made the spectacular catch on a pass from C.J. Stroud before colliding with Houston teammate Jared Wayne on the way to the ground. Dell immediately grabbed at his knee and Wayne signaled for team trainers, who spent several minutes working on the wide receiver while teammates waited anxiously.

Dell was eventually placed on a stretcher and driven in a covered medical cart off the field, and then he was taken to the hospital.

Ryans was asked if they’ve ruled out Dell returning this season.

“We don’t — we’re still evaluating that to see what will happen,” Ryans said. “He still has to talk to doctors and go through all the procedures there.”

He then expressed appreciation to the Chiefs for caring for Dell after the injury.

“We would really like to thank the Kansas City medical team and the doctors there and their staff for being very accommodating,” Ryans said. “For helping out with Tank, giving him a room, getting him set up. I really thought those guys did a really unbelievable job. (Head athletic trainer) Rick Burkholder and his staff, they did an unbelievable job and very thankful to the entire Kansas City organization and their medical team.”

Ryans said that he has been in contact with Dell, but did not share any information about their conversations.

Dell had six catches for 98 yards and the touchdown when he was hurt with 11:40 left in the third quarter.

It’s the second straight year Dell has sustained what is almost certain to be a season-ending injury. He fractured his fibula in Week 13 against the Broncos last season, just as the rookie was breaking out, and had surgery on it the following day.

Then in April, the 25-year-old was an innocent bystander at a private event in Sanford, Florida, when he sustained a minor gunshot wound. Dell spent a brief amount of time in the hospital but was able to return to Houston soon afterward.

Dell, a third-round pick out of the University of Houston last year, ranks second on the team with 51 receptions for 667 yards and three touchdowns.

His injury is another blow to a team that was already missing Stefon Diggs after the four-time Pro Bowl receiver sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 8.

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

