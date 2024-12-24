City of Juárez to pardon drunk drivers recently arrested before Christmas Eve

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez through its Municipal Police Department (SSPM) and Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) is set to give clemency to drunk drivers who were arrested last weekend and in recent days for them to spend time with their families on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson with the Juárez Municipal Police said at noon today the City's Secretary Héctor Ortíz, the Secretary of Municipal Public Safety César Muñoz, and the General Coordinator of Road Safety César Tapia will conduct the pardon at Cerecito.

'Cerecito' is the Juárez prison for drunk drivers, located close to the Paso del Norte Bridge in Downtown Juárez, near the U.S. - Mexico border.

The Juárez Road Safety Coordination, or Traffic Police arrested 62 drunk drivers last weekend through the city's 'Médico Abordo' operation, which aims to detect drunk drivers in the streets of Juárez over the weekend.

Local media in Juárez reported more than 15 traffic accidents last weekend that left five people dead.

The City of Juarez will only pardon those drunk drivers who did not crash, kill, or cause injury to someone else. Those who killed someone while drinking and driving were turned over to the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office.