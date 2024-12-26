Cats can get sick with bird flu. Here’s how to protect them

The death of an Oregon house cat from bird flu and a pet food recall are raising questions about how people can protect their pets. Oregon health officials have traced the cat’s illness to frozen cat food that contained raw turkey. Some pet owners feed their animals raw meat, but that can be dangerous, even fatal for the animals. Cooking destroys the bird flu virus and other disease-causing germs. Cats seem more susceptible than dogs to the bird flu virus. But the best advice for pet owners is to avoid feeding animals raw protein.

