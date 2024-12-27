Eagles coach Sirianni says it’s ‘tough’ for Hurts to play against Dallas with head injury

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts was still in the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to prepare to play against Dallas without their star quarterback.

“It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week,” coach Nick Sirianni said Friday.

The Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday if Hurts is not cleared to play because of the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington.

Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another.

Sirianni said the Eagles would lean on the medical staff on a daily basis to know where Hurts — who threw two touchdown passes and ran for a pair of scores in the first meeting against Dallas in November — was in his recovery from the head injury.

Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

The 26-year-old Hurts did not practice this week, leaving Pickett — who suffered a rib injury in relief action against the Commanders — in line for his first start as an Eagle.

Pickett was 14 of 24 for 143 yards against the Commanders, throwing a touchdown pass to A.J. Brown and an interception.

Pickett is from New Jersey and said when he was acquired from Pittsburgh that he had “great memories” of going to games at Lincoln Financial Field with his dad and grandfather since he was 5. The chance to run out of the home team tunnel — which he could get Sunday if he’s the starting QB — left him absolutely delighted.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Pickett said this week. “I’ve been working hard to stay ready. I felt like I was in a good position last game with my preparation. Now, having a week to practice, I’ll feel even better going into the stadium.”

Pickett, a first-round pick out of Pitt in 2022, went 14-10 as a starter for the Steelers.

The Eagles will bump third-stringer Tanner McKee to the backup spot. The Eagles also signed QB Ian Book this week to the practice squad.

There has been recent precedent for quarterbacks to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol.

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence sustained a head injury while scrambling up the middle on the team’s final drive in Week 15 loss to Baltimore last season. Lawrence misfired on seven of his final eight passes after the hit, a stretch that raised concerns on the sideline about his health. Lawrence reported symptoms after the game.

He entered the protocol but was cleared in time to start the next game at Tampa Bay.

The Eagles (12-3) could decide to play it safe and rest Hurts with the team needing a win against Dallas or the New York Giants to clinch the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Hurts shook off a sluggish start over the first four games and has thrown 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions to turn the Eagles into Super Bowl contenders. Thanks in large part to the tush push, Hurts has 14 rushing touchdowns this season.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season behind backup QB Nick Foles when starter Carson Wentz went down with a late-season injury.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL