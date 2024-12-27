Phoenix’s Jusuf Nurkic, Dallas’ Naji Marshall trade swings as 3 ejected in altercation

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and Dallas Mavericks forwards Naji Marshall and P.J Washington were ejected from Friday night’s game after a brief fight between the players.

Nurkic was called for an offensive foul while being guarded by Daniel Gafford with 9:02 left in the third quarter before the altercation quickly escalated. Nurkic confronted Marshall before taking an open-handed swing at his head and then Marshall responded with a punch. Washington quickly shoved Nurkic to the ground before the teams were separated.

The referees reviewed the play before deciding that all three players would be ejected.

The Mavericks were leading 60-44 at the time of the fight.

