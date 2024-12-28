A plane has caught fire at a South Korean airport and rescue work is underway

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The emergency office says a plane has caught fire at a southern South Korean airport after its landing gear malfunctioned. The office said the fire was put out and rescue officials were trying to remove passengers from the plane at the airport in the southern South Korean city of Muan on Sunday. It says more than more than 170 people were abord the plane. Yonhap news agency reported the Jeju Air flight plane veered off the runway and collided with a fence. It said the plane was returning from Bangkok.

