Hoover passes for 4 TDs as TCU beats Louisiana-Lafayette 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Josh Hoover passed for four touchdowns to help TCU beat Louisiana-Lafayette 34-3 on Saturday in the New Mexico Bowl.

Hoover was 20 for 32 for 252 yards with an interception. Eric McAlister had eight catches for 87 yards and a TD for the Horned Frogs (9-4).

TCU’s defense also had a solid day, holding Louisiana-Lafayette (10-4) to 209 yards, including 61 on the game’s final possession.

“These guys were ready to play,” Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said of his defense. “They had a beat on what they were doing. I think we came in with a lot of confidence. I think they have started to really gel as a defense. I think we’re really starting to figure it out defensively. And guys are playing faster and playing more confident, and so couldn’t be more excited about the direction we’re going in defensively.”

Ben Wooldridge was 7-for-20 passing for 61 yards for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He also threw an interception.

“I think they’ve got a great scheme,” Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux said. “I think they do a great job getting extra hats to the ball. They’re safeties don’t miss a whole lot of tackles, either.”

The Horned Frogs put together a fast start. Hoover found DJ Rogers for a 3-yard TD pass, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the game’s opening possession.

“We’ve gotten off to a fast start pretty much every single week (since the Utah game),” Dykes said. “And I think that has a lot to do with Josh’s preparation.”

After Lou Groza Award winner Kenneth Almendares missed a 54-yard field goal for Louisiana-Lafayette, TCU went right back to work.

McAlister’s 1-yard touchdown reception finished a 10-play, 63-yard drive and gave the Horned Frogs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Kyle Lemmermann kicked two field goals and JP Richardson added a 20-yard touchdown reception as TCU opened a 27-0 halftime lead.

Record-setting season

Hoover finished with a TCU-record 3,949 yards passing for the season.

“There’s been a lot of really good quarterbacks who have come through here and so it means a lot to kind of have your name in that conversation,” he said. “And, obviously, it’s a testament to the guys around me. I can’t run the ball once they catch it. I can’t run and catch it, right? And our offensive line they did a great job pass protecting all year, giving me opportunities to make plays and find guys.”

Takeaways

TCU: Two years removed from an appearance in the national championship game, the Horned Frogs turned in a strong performance after going 5-7 last season. They scored on their first four possessions against the Cajuns.

Louisiana-Lafayette: It was a rough afternoon for the Cajuns. Almendares made a 24-yarder in the fourth quarter to account for their only points.

Rough ending

Louisiana-Lafayette lost 31-3 in the Sun Belt championship, leaving the Cajuns without a touchdown in consecutive games.

Up next

TCU opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 at North Carolina in coach Bill Belichick’s debut with the Tar Heels.

Louisiana-Lafayette opens at home against Rice on Aug. 30.

___

