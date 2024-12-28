Hunter and Sanders close successful chapter at Colorado despite blowout loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — On the scoreboard, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders went out with a whimper at Colorado.

But their lasting impact in Boulder — both on the field and off — was probably immeasurable.

With two dynamic stars playing their final college game, the 20th-ranked Buffaloes were blown out 36-14 by No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night.

“That’s a wrap. It’s over,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said. “They’re on to the next. They are going to have tremendous careers. They are going to move on. They flush it. They may analyze it on the way home, but they are going to flush it.”

Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner and two-way sensation, caught four passes for a game-high 106 yards and a touchdown. His 43-yard scoring grab from Sanders cut Colorado’s deficit to 27-7 with 6:14 left in the third quarter. The lockdown cornerback also made four solo tackles.

Shedeur Sanders was 16-of-23 passing for 208 yards with two TDs and two interceptions. He was sacked three times before a sellout crowd of of 64,261.

Both players are expected to be picked high in the NFL draft next spring.

Nothing’s been the same at Colorado since the school hired Deion Sanders as head coach in December 2022 — and that was the idea.

Along with the hype and hoopla surrounding the arrival of Coach Prime from Jackson State, the former NFL superstar brought a talented group of transfers to the Rocky Mountains — most notably his quarterback son and Hunter. Together, they helped transform the Buffaloes (9-4) from a national afterthought to one of college football’s greatest shows and hottest tickets.

And while Hunter and Shedeur Sanders certainly didn’t have the send-off they were hoping for Saturday night, the Buffaloes are still excited about a bright future.

“I don’t look forward to it, but I do because that means they are going to another level, another chapter of life, and they’re going to soar,” Deion Sanders said before the game. “I’m thankful that I feel we’ve equipped them with all the tools necessary to be successful.”

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be among the first five selections in the 2025 NFL draft. Some are projecting Colorado’s star duo could join Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown and linebacker LaVar Arrington in 2000 as the only college teammates chosen with the top two picks.

Colorado is 13-12 under Deion Sanders, but the Buffaloes made their first bowl appearance since 2020 and fan interest is the highest its been in decades.

All home games were sold out the past two seasons, a first in the program’s 134-year history. The team also averaged 4 million viewers on national broadcasts during that stretch.

Colorado games attracted celebrities such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, NBA stars Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Chauncey Billups and Kyle Lowry, and rappers Offset, Master P and Key Glock.

Coach Prime made the program cool, but the entertaining play of Hunter and Shedeur Sanders provided a reason to watch.

During the 2024 regular season, Hunter had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus a rushing score. On defense, he made four interceptions, 32 tackles, broke up 11 passes and forced a critical fumble that secured an overtime victory against Baylor.

The Associated Press player of the year joined late running back Rashaan Salaam (1994) as the only Heisman Trophy winners in Colorado history, and decided to skip his senior season at Colorado to enter the NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders, a senior, completed 635 of 884 passes (71.8%) for 7,156 yards and 62 touchdowns in two regular seasons with the Buffaloes.

The turnaround they spearheaded was exactly what Colorado athletic director Rick George had in mind when he hired Deion Sanders.

“I’m thankful that Rick gave me the opportunity,” Deion Sanders said. “We wouldn’t have had the Heisman Trophy winner, a guy that (could be) the first or second pick of the whole draft. Several other guys are definitely going to get drafted. It wouldn’t have happened if I wouldn’t have accepted that calling. So, I’m thankful with the opportunity afforded to me. I’m thankful to be here, period.”

And while Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are moving on, their impact on the program’s future is already evident.

Top quarterback prospect Julian “JuJu” Lewis, rated the No. 2 overall recruit by ESPN for the Class of 2025, enrolled early at Colorado and worked with Shedeur Sanders and Hunter during practices for the Alamo Bowl. Lewis completed 267 of 353 passes for 3,798 yards and 48 touchdowns in leading Carrolton (Ga.) High School to the state final.

AP Sports Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

