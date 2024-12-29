Skip to Content
Dylan Hayman, Davion Bailey score 18 apiece to lead Incarnate Word over Texas Lutheran 99-48

Published 6:20 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman and Davion Bailey scored 18 points apiece to help Incarnate Word beat Texas Lutheran 99-48 on Sunday.

Hayman also contributed six rebounds for the Cardinals (8-5). Bailey shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Jordan Pyke scored 15 on 7-for-8 shooting.

Mason Wallace led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Kevin Juarez added eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

