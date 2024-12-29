Keitenn Bristow scores 23 as Tarleton State tops Florida A&M 70-60
STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keitenn Bristow had 23 points in Tarleton State’s 70-60 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday.
Bristow also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (5-10). Bubu Benjamin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marty Silvera pitched in with nine points, five rebounds and six steals.
The Rattlers (3-8) were led by Sterling Young with 16 points. Jordan Chatman added 11 points and Kaleb Washington totaled seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.