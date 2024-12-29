Skip to Content
Keitenn Bristow scores 23 as Tarleton State tops Florida A&M 70-60

Published 6:05 PM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keitenn Bristow had 23 points in Tarleton State’s 70-60 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday.

Bristow also had six rebounds and three blocks for the Texans (5-10). Bubu Benjamin added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marty Silvera pitched in with nine points, five rebounds and six steals.

The Rattlers (3-8) were led by Sterling Young with 16 points. Jordan Chatman added 11 points and Kaleb Washington totaled seven points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

