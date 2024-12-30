Skipper’s 20 lead Oral Roberts over NAIA-member Texas A&M-Texarkana 92-54

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jackson Skipper had 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 92-54 win against NAIA-member Texas A&M-Texarkana on Monday night.

Skipper went 7 of 10 from the field (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Golden Eagles (4-9). Issac McBride scored 15 points and added seven assists. Carlos Rosario went 4 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Johnny Melvin led the way for the Eagles with 11 points. Doreante Tucker added 11 points for Texas A&M-Texarkana. Darius Smith had six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.