South Korean court issues warrant to detain impeached President Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean anti-corruption agency says a court has issued a warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said in a statement Tuesday that the Seoul Western District Court issued a warrant to detain Yoon over his stunning yet short-lived martial law decree earlier this month. The agency says it is investigating whether his declaration of martial law amounted to rebellion.

