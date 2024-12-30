Texas QB Ewers won’t engage in war of words with Arizona State’s Leavitt as Manning waits for chance

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Quinn Ewers showed off his diplomatic skills on Monday when the Texas quarterback was asked about a verbal challenge from Arizona State counterpart Sam Leavitt leading up to their College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup.

Ewers, after all, has good experience in letting his play on the field settle quarterback debates. He led Texas (12-2) to the best record in the Southeastern Conference, an impressive first-round playoff win over Clemson and Wednesday’s Peach Bowl quarterfinal against Arizona State (11-2) when some believed he would lose the starting job to backup Arch Manning.

Ewers passed for 2,867 yards and 26 touchdowns. Leavitt said he’ll try to show the Sun Devils have the better quarterback.

“I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now,” Leavitt said Saturday when asked about Ewers. “I’m just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since Day 1, and I’m going to go prove why I’m the better quarterback.”

Leavitt’s response reflected the Arizona State players’ willingness to use their status as a two-touchdown underdog as motivation in their surprise playoff appearance.

Ewers was prepared for a question about Leavitt’s boast at Monday’s Peach Bowl media day.

“I saw it and you know just congrats to them on a great year and a great season,” Ewers said. “I’ve got to watch some of their games. And, you know, he’s a talented player and they’re a fun offense to watch. And again, just excited to be up against them.”

That was far more than Ewers had to say than when asked if Manning’s strong play as the fill-in starter this season when Ewers missed two games with strained abdominal muscles, leading some to wonder if Manning would keep the starting job, strained the relationship between the quarterbacks.

“No,” Ewers said.

Bolstered by the strong support of coach Steve Sarkisian and his winning performances on the field, Ewers shut down all speculation about which quarterback would lead the Longhorns.

Even so, Manning could be an important weapon in the Longhorns’ national championship hopes. He has been effective when playing behind Ewers, especially as a runner.

“If we have that dynamic, why wouldn’t we utilize it?” Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee said Monday.

Manning has not attempted a pass in the last five games. Even so, he has passed for 939 yards with nine touchdowns. The redshirt freshman is fourth on the team with 100 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Manning acknowledged on Monday he had to adjust to his backup role following his celebrated high school career as the latest in the Manning family line of quarterbacks.

“It’s definitely an adjustment,” Manning said. “No one ever wants to not play. But like I said, doing anything I can help the team win, whether it’s playing or not playing, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Manning said Ewers is “a really hard worker” and “a pro.”

“I learned so much from him and the way he’s gone about his business,” Manning said.

Ewers said it was “fun” to have Manning with him in the Texas quarterbacks room and on the practice field.

“We’ve got a good relationship, so it makes it easy to be like that for sure,” Ewers said.

Milwee said Manning is “not just your natural wildcat quarterback” just because he is effective as a runner. Milwee noted Manning also proved he could enjoy success as a passer when starting early in the season.

“You know, I think that’s something we have kind of in our back pocket that we can use and utilize,” Milwee said. “It’s a little bit different to me than your typical ‘you’re sending a backup in there just to run the ball.’ There’s definitely different variables that we can create with him.”

NOTES: Texas WR Isaiah Bond, who missed the playoff win over Clemson with an ankle injury, said Monday he is “good to go” against Arizona State. RT Cameron Williams (right knee sprain) said he has had limited practice and “haven’t made a decision” about playing in the quarterfinals.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football