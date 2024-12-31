Atin Wright hits 3-pointer at buzzer to rally North Texas to 78-75 victory over UAB

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer, scoring 22 points to rally North Texas to a 78-75 victory over UAB on Tuesday.

Wright shot 4 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 11 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (10-3, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Latrell Jossell scored 20 points and added four steals. Johnathan Massie had 11 points.

Alejandro Vazquez scored 15 off the bench to lead the Blazers (7-7, 0-1). Efrem Johnson had 13 points and Yaxel Lendeborg totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

North Texas trailed 48-31 at halftime, but Wright scored 19 second-half points to rally the Mean Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.