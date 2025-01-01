New Year’s babies delivered at area hospitals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two boys and a girl were greeted by very excited area families to welcome the new year.

First to arrive was Azula who was born at 12:42 a.m. at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Her proud parents, Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez are active duty soldiers with the Iron Fox Battery, 2-3 FA, 1/1 AD, according to a post on the medical center's social page.

Santiago was the first boy born on January 1, 2025 at The Hospitals of Providence. He made his grand debut at 4:25 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces. His parents, Elizabeth and Cristian Ayquipa were thrilled to welcome their bundle of joy.

Sylvana Dennise Correa and Alejandro Sanchez welcomed Ezra Jacobo Sanchez at Del Sol Medical Center at 7:06 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 21 inches long. He joins big brother Elian in ushered in 2025 for the family.