Skip to Content
News

New Year’s babies delivered at area hospitals

LPDS MC BABY EZRA
Las Palmas Del Sol
Baby Ezra Jacobo, with big brother Elian, and parents Sylvanna and Alejandro
AZULA.SGT RODRIGUEZ.WBAMC
WBAMC
Baby Azula with parents Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez
By
New
Published 6:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two boys and a girl were greeted by very excited area families to welcome the new year.

First to arrive was Azula who was born at 12:42 a.m. at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Her proud parents, Sgt. Sindi Rodriguez and Sgt. Angel Rodriguez are active duty soldiers with the Iron Fox Battery, 2-3 FA, 1/1 AD, according to a post on the medical center's social page.

Santiago was the first boy born on January 1, 2025 at The Hospitals of Providence. He made his grand debut at 4:25 a.m. and weighed in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces. His parents, Elizabeth and Cristian Ayquipa were thrilled to welcome their bundle of joy.

Sylvana Dennise Correa and Alejandro Sanchez welcomed Ezra Jacobo Sanchez at Del Sol Medical Center at 7:06 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measured 21 inches long. He joins big brother Elian in ushered in 2025 for the family.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content