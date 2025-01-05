Head to the movies or visit the Nacimientos display! El Paso and Las Cruces events happening today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The weekend is coming to a close, and for some, so may the holiday break.

There are plenty of events going on to include in your Sunday adventure!

The 19th Annual Wild West Shootout continues today, featuring over 150 racing teams from the United States, Mexico, Canada and Switzerland.

In addition to those who attend in person, officials expect over 100,000 online viewers across the globe to tune in to the online stream on Floracing.com

The event takes place Jan. 4-5, 8, and 10-12.

You can find more information on the Wild West Shootout website.

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a holiday movie!

The Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso will show two movies today:

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas" begins at 1 p.m. followed by "Ice Age" starting at 3:30 p.m.

Today is your last chance to visit the Taylor Family Collection of Nacimientos, or Nativities, at the Reynolds Store Visitor Center in Las Cruces.

More than 200 nativities are part of the collection, coming from around the world to represent a variety of artistic expressions.

The Reynolds Store Visitor Center is located at 2350 Calle Principal on the Old Mesilla Plaza. Admission is free.