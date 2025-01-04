19th Annual Wild West Shootout begins Saturday

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The biggest dirt track racing event in Vado Speedway Park history kicks off Saturday, Jan. 4.

Organizers say over 150 race teams from the United States, Mexico, Canada and Switzerland will participate in the week-long event, including national-level drivers from the World of Outlaws and Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series.

In addition to those who attend in person, officials expect over 100,000 online viewers across the globe to tune in to the online stream on Floracing.com

The event takes place Jan. 4-5, 8, and 10-12.

You can find more information on the Wild West Shootout website.