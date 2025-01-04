Skip to Content
News

19th Annual Wild West Shootout begins Saturday

KVIA
By
Published 8:13 AM

VADO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The biggest dirt track racing event in Vado Speedway Park history kicks off Saturday, Jan. 4.

Organizers say over 150 race teams from the United States, Mexico, Canada and Switzerland will participate in the week-long event, including national-level drivers from the World of Outlaws and Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series.

In addition to those who attend in person, officials expect over 100,000 online viewers across the globe to tune in to the online stream on Floracing.com

The event takes place Jan. 4-5, 8, and 10-12.

You can find more information on the Wild West Shootout website.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content