El Paso man killed by Juarez police officer in shooting – ABC News source

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An American man was killed by a Mexican police officer in the Melchor Ocampo neighborhood of Ciudad Juarez on Sunday, the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

The incident happened around noon on Sunday, a source in the Chihuahua State Attorney General's office told ABC News.

An ABC-7 source provided video taken by a passenger of the vehicle during the shooting.

The American man was driving a blue Mustang with New Mexico license plates.

The source said the person had suspicious behavior and accelerated when noticing the presence of Mexican police.

The person then tried to evade police by reversing and then accelerating again, almost running over the police officer, the source said. This is when the officer fired at the vehicle, killing the driver and injuring one other person, the source said. This was captured in street security camera footage that is now part of the investigation.

Video shot by ABC-7 news partners at Canal 44 shows the investigation at scene of the shooting.

The Mexican police officer involved in the shooting has been detained and is being investigated, the source added.

The American man who was killed was working as a nursing assistant in El Paso, Texas, but the Mexican authorities are not releasing the name of the man who was killed or the person who was injured in the shooting.