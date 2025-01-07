City, County of El Paso and Las Cruces activate warming centers – full list
EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso along with the City of Las Cruces are are activating and reminding the public of warming center operations during the winter season and ahead of this week's freezing temperatures.
CITY OF EL PASO
With Winter setting in, the City of El Paso is opening warming shelters around town for residents who need a safe and warm place to stay during the day. The warming shelters will be located in libraries and recreation centers across El Paso, and open free of charge.
The following library branches are open as warming centers:
Armijo Library at 620 E. 7th
Clardy Fox at 5515 Robert Alva
Dorris Van Doren at 551 Redd
Esperanza Moreno at 122480 Pebble HIlls
Irving Schwartz at 1865 Dean Martin
Cielo Vista at 1300 Hawkins
Judge Marquez at 610 N. Yarbrough
Memorial Park at 3200 Copper
Richard Burges at 9600 Dyer Ste. C
Sergio Troncoso at 9321 Alameda
Westside at 125 Belvidere
The above locations have regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
The following recreation centers are open as warming centers.
Valle Bajo at 7380 Alameda
Marty Robbins at 11600 Vista Del Sol
Galatzan at 650 Wallenberg
Nations Tobin at 8831 Railroad
These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
COUNTY OF EL PASO
The warming centers opened on Tuesday with services expected to continue through Friday for now. Beginning on Wednesday, donated supplies including new blankets and winter apparel items will be available.
Warming center locations will be available Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:
• Agua Dulce Community Center, Ilumina Library: 15371 Kentwood Ave, Horizon City, TX 79928
• Fabens Community Center: 201 NW Camp St, Fabens, TX 79838
• Canutillo Community Center: 7351 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835
If you or someone you know requires transportation assistance during this severe weather, the El Paso Transportation Authority’s (ETA) Paratransit Program is available. Please call (915) 247-0505 during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to arrange for transportation.
CITY OF LAS CRUCES
City facility Warming stations were activated on Tuesday. The City invites anyone in need of warmth and shelter to visit designated facilities during the following times:
Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Avenue
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday
Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue
8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Friday
9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Avenue
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday
1 - 5 p.m. Sunday
Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite Street
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday
Safe Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday
Benavidez Center 1045 McClure Road
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday
Staff at each center are prepared for anyone who seeks refuge from the cold.