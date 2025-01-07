City, County of El Paso and Las Cruces activate warming centers – full list

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The City and County of El Paso along with the City of Las Cruces are are activating and reminding the public of warming center operations during the winter season and ahead of this week's freezing temperatures.

CITY OF EL PASO

With Winter setting in, the City of El Paso is opening warming shelters around town for residents who need a safe and warm place to stay during the day. The warming shelters will be located in libraries and recreation centers across El Paso, and open free of charge.

The following library branches are open as warming centers:

Armijo Library at 620 E. 7th

Clardy Fox at 5515 Robert Alva

Dorris Van Doren at 551 Redd

Esperanza Moreno at 122480 Pebble HIlls

Irving Schwartz at 1865 Dean Martin

Cielo Vista at 1300 Hawkins

Judge Marquez at 610 N. Yarbrough

Memorial Park at 3200 Copper

Richard Burges at 9600 Dyer Ste. C

Sergio Troncoso at 9321 Alameda

Westside at 125 Belvidere

The above locations have regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

The following recreation centers are open as warming centers.

Valle Bajo at 7380 Alameda

Marty Robbins at 11600 Vista Del Sol

Galatzan at 650 Wallenberg

Nations Tobin at 8831 Railroad

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and until 2 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

COUNTY OF EL PASO

The warming centers opened on Tuesday with services expected to continue through Friday for now. Beginning on Wednesday, donated supplies including new blankets and winter apparel items will be available.

Warming center locations will be available Tuesday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

• Agua Dulce Community Center, Ilumina Library: 15371 Kentwood Ave, Horizon City, TX 79928

• Fabens Community Center: 201 NW Camp St, Fabens, TX 79838

• Canutillo Community Center: 7351 Bosque Rd, Canutillo, TX 79835

If you or someone you know requires transportation assistance during this severe weather, the El Paso Transportation Authority’s (ETA) Paratransit Program is available. Please call (915) 247-0505 during business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to arrange for transportation.

CITY OF LAS CRUCES

City facility Warming stations were activated on Tuesday. The City invites anyone in need of warmth and shelter to visit designated facilities during the following times:

Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 Bell Avenue

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Avenue

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Friday

9 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Avenue

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday - Thursday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m Friday

1 - 5 p.m. Sunday

Munson Senior Center, 975 S. Mesquite Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

Safe Café, 6121 Reynolds Drive

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday

Benavidez Center 1045 McClure Road

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday

Staff at each center are prepared for anyone who seeks refuge from the cold.