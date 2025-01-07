El Paso man arrested for fatal stabbing near Horizon City, extradited from Reeves County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has booked an El Paso man on a $1 million bond for a charge of murder in a stabbing over the weekend that left a woman dead.

The Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit extradited 30-year-old Jorge Albert Chavez from Reeves County after the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers arrested him while driving on I-20

Chavez is charged with the stabbing death of 27-year-old Dafne Michelle Davila. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Zinc Place near Horizon City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of family violence.

Deputies reported seeing the suspect leaving the residence in a gray 2024 Chevrolet pickup truck. Inside, they found Davila severely stabbed. She was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

"This tragedy reminds us of the devastating impact domestic violence has on our community," El paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte said in a statement. "Thanks to the strong collaboration between our partnering agencies, we were able to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please seek help—there are resources available to provide support and safety."