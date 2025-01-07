List of school delays and closures in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the Borderland prepares for sub-freezing temperatures expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and through the rest of the week, check for the latest updates on school and facility delays and closures as they come in:

GADSDEN ISD

Gadsden Independent School District has decided to start classes with a two-hour delay on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, due to very low temperatures in the morning. Wind chill temperatures are expected to feel like eight degrees, and this adjustment ensures the safety of our students waiting at bus stops during these conditions.

Staff members will report to work at their regularly scheduled time.

EL PASO LEADERSHIP ACADEMY

All EPLA Schools NO CLASSES JANUARY 8, 2025 due to expected inclement weather.