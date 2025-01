EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Borderland woke up to sub-freezing temperatures and winds Wednesday morning. While El Paso saw some light flurries, snow was sticking in Las Cruces at the start of the day.

Aiko enjoying the snow - courtesy Maria Young Whiskey enjoying the snow in Las Cruces Wednesday morning - courtesy Randy Young Picacho Peak dusted with snow - courtesy Maria Young Lola playing in the snow in Las Cruces - courtesy Alyssa Olivas

The winds were much higher overnight in El Paso, with wind damaged noted mostly on the Westside.