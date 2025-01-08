Las Cruces man dies after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man died in the hospital after being hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle Tuesday night.

Las Cruces Police say that 61 year-old Lorenzo Espinoza was in the bicycle lane north on Alameda Boulevard near Harvard Drive when he was struck from behind by a gray 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 31-year-old man. The driver has not been identified by police.

According to a release, Las Cruces police and fire services were dispatched around 7:20 PM Tuesday to find Espinoza unconscious with critical injuries. He was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police say that the driver of the Equinox remained on the scene following the crash and has been cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed as of yet, and alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors, according to the release.