President of Mexico responds to Trump’s push to rename Gulf of Mexico

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In a morning news conference Wednesday, Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum responded to President-elect Trump's latest statements on renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Sheinbaum argued that name of the Gulf of Mexico has been in place since the early 17th century and is recognized by the United Nations. She also shot back that states that were formerly part of Mexico should be renamed to "America Mexicana," stating it was a beautiful name shown on a map from 1607.

Trump stated during his news conference Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago that he would rename the Gulf because he claimed Mexico was "run by the cartels," criticizing illegal immigration that crosses through Mexico to get to the U.S.' southern border.

"President Trump was misinformed, with all due respect," Mexico's president said.

Sheinbaum added that Mexico is no longer governed by Felipe Calderón and Genaro García Luna, a former Mexican public safety chief recently convicted by the U.S. of colluding with Drug Traffickers in 2023.

“I still think we’re going to have a good relationship with Trump,” Sheinbaum added.