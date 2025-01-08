Skip to Content
Rep. Escobar appointed to House Appropriations Committee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) announced her appointment to the powerful House Appropriations Committee for the 119th session of Congress.

The appropriations committee plays a major role in funding the government, allocating taxpayer dollars to agencies, programs, and operations.

“Representing a community with a significant federal law enforcement presence," Rep. Escobar said, "a major military installation, one of the busiest trade corridors in the country, and hundreds of colonias all at the same time makes me keenly aware of the federal government’s obligations, challenges, and opportunities."

The committee is also tasked with oversight of keeping federal spending accountable, transparent, and consistent with established budgetary guidelines.

