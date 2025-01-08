School delays announced for Thursday

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- School districts in the Borderland are announcing weather delays for Thursday based on the winter storm affecting the area. This article will be updated as more districts make decisions.

LAS CRUCES PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Due to inclement weather, Las Cruces Public Schools will begin all classes two hours later than regular start times on Thursday, Jan. 9. Bus schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

District officials have been in communication with the National Weather Service in Santa Teresa throughout the week and will monitor conditions overnight. Parents and staff are reminded to watch official district communication channels for updates.

Las Cruces Public Schools is on Facebook, Instagram and X. All updates are posted to the district website and through the LCPS smartphone app.