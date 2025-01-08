Skip to Content
News

Snow, high winds hit the Borderland

By
Published 4:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The winter storm striking overnight Tuesday into Wednesday left both picturesque scenery and damage to buildings, trees and on the roads in El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas.

On El Paso's Westside, a number of trees were toppled by the high winds, with some damage reported to at least one set of apartments as roofing tiles were blown loose.

And in Las Cruces and outlying areas such as Hatch, the snow stuck around for most of the day, blanketing areas and even causing pileups on the road.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew J. Polk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content