Snow, high winds hit the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas and LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The winter storm striking overnight Tuesday into Wednesday left both picturesque scenery and damage to buildings, trees and on the roads in El Paso, Las Cruces and surrounding areas.

On El Paso's Westside, a number of trees were toppled by the high winds, with some damage reported to at least one set of apartments as roofing tiles were blown loose.

And in Las Cruces and outlying areas such as Hatch, the snow stuck around for most of the day, blanketing areas and even causing pileups on the road.